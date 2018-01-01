Dan Blacharski is a thought leader and PR counsel to several Internet startups. He is author of the book "Born in the Cloud Marketing: Transformative Strategies for the Next Generation of Cloud-Based Businesses."
Technology
Cloud-Based Startups Face Tough Marketing Challenges
Digital marketers work to be ranked high on the results page. In the future, they will have to work even harder.
SEO
SEO Is More Than a Numbers Game. The Real Goal Is Engagement.
Algorithms change, but quality content that engages your audience is always be a winning strategy.
Leadership
What Male and Female Leaders Can Learn From Each Other
Sharing different leadership styles can be beneficial to everyone.
Business Travel
5 Ways to De-Stress Your Business Travel
Work in some personal time. Even on the road, you get to call it quits for the day..
SEO
How Real Marketers Create Backlinks That Matter
Cheap, easy SEO tactics won't cut it.
Google Wins Some and Loses Some in Florida SEO Case
The search engine giant is protected by the First Amendment, but a judge says no to CDA protection.
Startup Funding
4 New Ways to Self-Fund Your Startup
Bootstrapping is a perfectly viable option, unless you're launching a business that needs staff, equipment or contractors, in which case you need money.
Marketing
5 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your Big Idea
A great idea poorly sold is called failure.
Cloud Computing
Future Startups Will Succeed Only If They Acknowledge These Harsh Realities
Cloud computing is inexorably pushing the world to an integrated economy that politics can slow but not stop.
Gig Economy
Gig Economy Platforms Are Creating A New Class of Entrepreneurs
Gig work, whether in preference to corporate jobs or because full time work is lacking, is absorbing an ever-growing portion of the labor force.
employee monitoring
What Are Your Employees Doing When You're Not Looking?
Small businesses can benefit from employee monitoring, in the right circumstance.
Failure
Why Failing Fast Is the First Step Towards Success
If at first you don't succeed, you're right on schedule.
Technology
The Democratization of Software Development
As-a-service platforms are part of the natural evolution of technology.
dotcloud boom
Get Ready for the DotCloud Boom
The website has gone from being a tool to talk about and advertise a business, to actually being the business.
Innovation
Conscious Innovation in the Age of Millennials
Employees want more than a paycheck. They want to be engaged in good work.