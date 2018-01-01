Dan Blacharski

Dan Blacharski

Guest Writer
Author of

Dan Blacharski is a thought leader and PR counsel to several Internet startups. He is author of the book "Born in the Cloud Marketing: Transformative Strategies for the Next Generation of Cloud-Based Businesses."

More From Dan Blacharski

Cloud-Based Startups Face Tough Marketing Challenges
Technology

Cloud-Based Startups Face Tough Marketing Challenges

Digital marketers work to be ranked high on the results page. In the future, they will have to work even harder.
7 min read
SEO Is More Than a Numbers Game. The Real Goal Is Engagement.
SEO

SEO Is More Than a Numbers Game. The Real Goal Is Engagement.

Algorithms change, but quality content that engages your audience is always be a winning strategy.
4 min read
What Male and Female Leaders Can Learn From Each Other
Leadership

What Male and Female Leaders Can Learn From Each Other

Sharing different leadership styles can be beneficial to everyone.
5 min read
5 Ways to De-Stress Your Business Travel
Business Travel

5 Ways to De-Stress Your Business Travel

Work in some personal time. Even on the road, you get to call it quits for the day..
7 min read
How Real Marketers Create Backlinks That Matter
SEO

How Real Marketers Create Backlinks That Matter

Cheap, easy SEO tactics won't cut it.
7 min read
Google Wins Some and Loses Some in Florida SEO Case
Google

Google Wins Some and Loses Some in Florida SEO Case

The search engine giant is protected by the First Amendment, but a judge says no to CDA protection.
7 min read
4 New Ways to Self-Fund Your Startup
Startup Funding

4 New Ways to Self-Fund Your Startup

Bootstrapping is a perfectly viable option, unless you're launching a business that needs staff, equipment or contractors, in which case you need money.
7 min read
5 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your Big Idea
Marketing

5 Reasons Why Nobody Cares About Your Big Idea

A great idea poorly sold is called failure.
7 min read
Future Startups Will Succeed Only If They Acknowledge These Harsh Realities
Cloud Computing

Future Startups Will Succeed Only If They Acknowledge These Harsh Realities

Cloud computing is inexorably pushing the world to an integrated economy that politics can slow but not stop.
7 min read
Gig Economy Platforms Are Creating A New Class of Entrepreneurs
Gig Economy

Gig Economy Platforms Are Creating A New Class of Entrepreneurs

Gig work, whether in preference to corporate jobs or because full time work is lacking, is absorbing an ever-growing portion of the labor force.
5 min read
What Are Your Employees Doing When You're Not Looking?
employee monitoring

What Are Your Employees Doing When You're Not Looking?

Small businesses can benefit from employee monitoring, in the right circumstance.
7 min read
Why Failing Fast Is the First Step Towards Success
Failure

Why Failing Fast Is the First Step Towards Success

If at first you don't succeed, you're right on schedule.
5 min read
The Democratization of Software Development
Technology

The Democratization of Software Development

As-a-service platforms are part of the natural evolution of technology.
5 min read
Get Ready for the DotCloud Boom
dotcloud boom

Get Ready for the DotCloud Boom

The website has gone from being a tool to talk about and advertise a business, to actually being the business.
7 min read
Conscious Innovation in the Age of Millennials
Innovation

Conscious Innovation in the Age of Millennials

Employees want more than a paycheck. They want to be engaged in good work.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.