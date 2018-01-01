Dan S. Kennedy and Jeff Slutsky

Dan S. Kennedy and Jeff Slutsky

Dan S. Kennedy is a strategic advisor, marketing consultant and coach in Phoenix, Ariz. New York-based Jeff Slutsky specializes in developing and implementing local store marketing programs for multiunit operators. They are co-authors of No BS Grassroots Marketing (Entrepreneur Press, 2012).

More From Dan S. Kennedy and Jeff Slutsky

How to Get Your Employees and Customers to Market for You
Marketing

How to Get Your Employees and Customers to Market for You

Two easy-to-implement, on-site marketing tactics that use your best assets: your employees and your customers.
6 min read
For Local Marketing, Nothing Beats the Simplicity of a Business-Card Drawing
Marketing

For Local Marketing, Nothing Beats the Simplicity of a Business-Card Drawing

This low-budget mainstay can help you learn your customers work and fill your database.
5 min read
Driving Awareness with Vehicle Advertising
Marketing

Driving Awareness with Vehicle Advertising

You can get a lot of free exposure in your everyday trips around town. Here are some clever ways to make the best use of vehicle advertising.
4 min read
Marketing Math: What's a New Customer Really Worth?
Growth Strategies

Marketing Math: What's a New Customer Really Worth?

You want to market to gain new customers. But what is a new customer really worth to you? It's time to learn simple marketing math.
5 min read
