Dan Steiner

Guest Writer
CEO of Elite Legal Marketing

Dan Steiner is an entrepreneur, Internet-marketing expert and author from San Luis Obispo, Calif. He currently serves as Co-Founder and CEO of Elite Legal Marketing, a company offering law firm web design and SEO for lawyers. He has been published in a number of media outlets, including HuffingtonPost, Inc and Yahoo, among many others.

Here's How Going Cheap on Employee Training Is Costing You
Employee Training

Salary isn't the only thing that will keep your employees from leaving.
4 min read
4 Ways to Reach Customers with Coupons in a Digital Age
Coupons

Customers are more inclined, of course, to buy or use a service when there's an incentive involved. But how do you approach that digitally?
4 min read
Should You Tell Customers You're Raising Prices to Pay for Health Insurance?
Employee Benefits

Rising costs have to be paid for with higher prices or lower profits.
4 min read
Social Media Slump? Use Visuals to Amp Up Your Marketing Efforts.
Social Media Marketing

A selfie station in your boutique or a check-in special at the bar. That's how you stand out.
4 min read
4 Stress-Management Tips for Reducing Anxiety and Getting More Done
Stress Management

Managing stress skillfully is pretty much what running a business is all about.
5 min read
5 Things to Consider Before Registering Your Startup as a Nonprofit
Nonprofits

Starting a nonprofit can offer perks, but don't overlook these five things.
4 min read
Should You Allow Employees to Record Meetings?
Business Meetings

It may sound like a good idea to keep a digital record of your meetings, but it can lead to a host of problems.
4 min read
6 Reasons Your Sales Team Is Underperforming
Ready for Anything

All sales teams face some of the common problems. A few suffer from all of them.
4 min read
6 Reasons Your Email Marketing Efforts Are Not Effective
Email Marketing

Despite the effort you put into creating emails and updating your mailing lists, if you aren't getting clicks, you're wasting your time.
4 min read
4 Tips for Entrepreneurial Survival During the Grieving Process
Relationships

Everyone goes through personal setbacks in life, from divorces to deaths to natural disasters. Here's how to get through it.
4 min read
Why SunTrust Required Laid-off Employees to 'Be on Call' for 2 Years in Severance Package
Severance Pay

The company didn't really mean it, though. Here's what businesses can learn from the bank's confusing cooperation clause.
3 min read
