Signing out of account, Standby...
Dana Snyder
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of Positive Equation
Dana Snyder is an entrepreneur, digital strategist and passionate conscious consumer. She founded Positive Equation to teach nonprofits innovative digital-marketing strategies and tools to raise more awareness and funds for their missions.
Follow Dana Snyder on Social
Latest
5 Ways Nonprofits Can Raise More Funds in 2022
The best new engines for development are not virtual events or galas, but tech tools and platforms that can take your organization to the next level.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur; Founder and CEO, Jotform
-
Rashan Dixon
Co-founder of Techincon and Senior Business Consultant for Microsoft
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
Andrew Ryder
Entrepreneur, author, engineer, drummer
-
Janine Yancey
CEO & Founder of Emtrain
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Jose Flores
Global Motivator, Mindset Disruptor, & Best-Selling Author
-
Kira Graves
Founder & CEO of Kira Graves Consulting