Signing out of account, Standby...
Daniel Laboe
Latest
Rent The Runway (RENT): The New Normal For Designer Fashion
Rent The Runway's niche digital-fueled subscription platform is driving the next-generation of consumer fashion and RENT is lining up as a buy.
How To Play The Crypto Correction
I have no doubt that investor & traders will buy this market right back up once the momentum shifts back towards the upside
Riot Blockchain (RIOT): The Bitcoin You Don't Want to Miss
It's time to gain exposure to the skyrocketing cryptocurrency market as a tidal wave of curious individual and institutional investors alike pour into this nascent asset class.
The 2022 Alight (ALIT) Option You Don't Want To Miss
Now is the time to jump on the ALIT train before the broader markets catch wind of this fantastic opportunity
Buying The Earnings Dip!
Post-earnings dips from Activision Blizzard (ATVI) & Twilio (TWLO) have presented us with a unique opportunity.
The Currency Of The Future: A Bitcoin (BTC) Boom
Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high as crypto-bulls pile into this opaque asset class on a the back of a regulatory tailwind
7 Reasons Why Taiwan Semi (TSM) Is Taking Flight
TSMC's best-in-class fabricating capabilities shined through the global chip shortage to meet the seemingly boundless demand in the space
Applying A Barbell Investment Strategy To Protect Against Stagflation
An inclination towards this strategy can be seen with the bids for exceptionally safe dividend drivers like utilities, real estate, & consumer staples, combined with a growing penchant for speculative...
What To Expect As Q3 Earnings Season Commences
This week's upcoming economic data and slew of quarterly results should provide market participants with sufficient vindication for decisive price action
Every Cloud Transformation Has A Silver Lining: An Overlooked Tech Play
OneSpan (OSPN) is a leading cybersecurity enterprise trusted by 60% of the world's top 100 banks but is currently in that awkward transformation phase to the cloud, catalyzing adverse price...
Are Cryptocurrencies Becoming A Flight-To-Safety Play?
The high correlation between stocks and cryptos alludes to the assumption that digital currencies are a "risk-on" asset, but Bitcoin's risk profile may be shifting
Take Advantage Of Covered Call Strategy On Market Slide
It's time to start thinking about covered calls with the recent market selloff spiking in implied volatility on options across the equity market, presenting us with a Theta-catching opportunity
Adobe (ADBE) Opportunity
The compelling growth narrative that this leading cloud player has been able to manufacture in recent years has made ADBE a buy at almost any valuatio...
Pre-Earnings Option Spread To Profit Off Micron Technology (MU)
I'm looking at a 3-legged option spread that will allow you to see endless upside gains on a rebound to the upside and still furnish you with a downsi...
SPAC To The Future: An AI-Fueled Freight Marketplace With Boundless Potential
Transfix and G Squared Ascend I (GSQD), just announced their intentions to merge, rendering tremendous upside potential to this under-the-radar SPAC.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Ihor Dubovetskyi
Founder of Profit Whales
-
April Margulies
President & Founder of Trust Relations
-
Kirk Cooper
CEO of Ecom Automation Gurus
-
Marilisa Barbieri
Luxury Design Business Consultant
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Henny Yeshanew
Marketing Director, Consultant, Investor
-
Nick Chernets
CEO of DataForSEO
-
Christian Anderson (Trust'N)
Owner & President of Lost Boy Entertainment Company