Daniel Laboe

Stocks

Rent The Runway (RENT): The New Normal For Designer Fashion

Rent The Runway's niche digital-fueled subscription platform is driving the next-generation of consumer fashion and RENT is lining up as a buy.

Stocks

How To Play The Crypto Correction

I have no doubt that investor & traders will buy this market right back up once the momentum shifts back towards the upside

Stocks

Riot Blockchain (RIOT): The Bitcoin You Don't Want to Miss

It's time to gain exposure to the skyrocketing cryptocurrency market as a tidal wave of curious individual and institutional investors alike pour into this nascent asset class.

Stocks

The 2022 Alight (ALIT) Option You Don't Want To Miss

Now is the time to jump on the ALIT train before the broader markets catch wind of this fantastic opportunity

Stocks

Buying The Earnings Dip!

Post-earnings dips from Activision Blizzard (ATVI) & Twilio (TWLO) have presented us with a unique opportunity.

Stocks

The Currency Of The Future: A Bitcoin (BTC) Boom

Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high as crypto-bulls pile into this opaque asset class on a the back of a regulatory tailwind

Stocks

7 Reasons Why Taiwan Semi (TSM) Is Taking Flight

TSMC's best-in-class fabricating capabilities shined through the global chip shortage to meet the seemingly boundless demand in the space

Stocks

Applying A Barbell Investment Strategy To Protect Against Stagflation

An inclination towards this strategy can be seen with the bids for exceptionally safe dividend drivers like utilities, real estate, & consumer staples, combined with a growing penchant for speculative...

Stocks

What To Expect As Q3 Earnings Season Commences

This week's upcoming economic data and slew of quarterly results should provide market participants with sufficient vindication for decisive price action

Stocks

Every Cloud Transformation Has A Silver Lining: An Overlooked Tech Play

OneSpan (OSPN) is a leading cybersecurity enterprise trusted by 60% of the world's top 100 banks but is currently in that awkward transformation phase to the cloud, catalyzing adverse price...

Stocks

Are Cryptocurrencies Becoming A Flight-To-Safety Play?

The high correlation between stocks and cryptos alludes to the assumption that digital currencies are a "risk-on" asset, but Bitcoin's risk profile may be shifting

Stocks

Take Advantage Of Covered Call Strategy On Market Slide

It's time to start thinking about covered calls with the recent market selloff spiking in implied volatility on options across the equity market, presenting us with a Theta-catching opportunity

Stocks

Adobe (ADBE) Opportunity

The compelling growth narrative that this leading cloud player has been able to manufacture in recent years has made ADBE a buy at almost any valuatio...

Stocks

Pre-Earnings Option Spread To Profit Off Micron Technology (MU)

I'm looking at a 3-legged option spread that will allow you to see endless upside gains on a rebound to the upside and still furnish you with a downsi...

Stocks

SPAC To The Future: An AI-Fueled Freight Marketplace With Boundless Potential

Transfix and G Squared Ascend I (GSQD), just announced their intentions to merge, rendering tremendous upside potential to this under-the-radar SPAC.

