Danny Cortenraede
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and Founder of InStudio Ventures, Serial Entrepreneur and Investor
Danny Cortenraede is a global serial entrepreneur, investor, founder and CEO of InStudio Ventures, co-founder and Managing Partner at Venturerock, and co-founder of Wannahaves. He is selected as one of the top innovators in North America in 2022 by Sportstech X.
Latest
Starting a Business
How to Set Yourself Up for Success and Avoid the Mistakes That Cause Most Startups to Fail
The majority of startups fail within the first five years for the same reasons. However, there are ways to avoid these pitfalls and strategies you can follow to set your business up for success.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-