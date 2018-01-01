Dave Damer

Dave Damer

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO of Testfire Labs
Dave Damer is founder and CEO of Testfire Labs, a startup that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to build productivity solutions that modernize the way people work. Testfire's flagship product, Hendrix.ai, is an AI assistant that captures meeting notes, action items and data points.

More From Dave Damer

Why Smarter Voice Assistants Means You'll Have More Time to Work on Your Business
Technology

Why Smarter Voice Assistants Means You'll Have More Time to Work on Your Business

AI can do brain-draining menial tasks flawlessly, so you can focus on the higher-level work no machine can do.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.