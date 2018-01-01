David Levin

David Levin

Guest Writer
President and CEO at Four Winds Interactive
David Levin co-founded Four Winds Interactive in 2005 with a vision for how digital technology would transform the way businesses communicate with their customers and employees. FWI has 6,000 clients and over 500,000 screens deployed in airports, hotels, hospitals and casinos across the country.

More From David Levin

Forget the Indoor Rainforest and the Beer on Tap -- Workers Want More Practical Things
Employee Retention

Forget the Indoor Rainforest and the Beer on Tap -- Workers Want More Practical Things

Attracting and retaining employees in this job market doesn't require extravagant amenities.
5 min read
This One Aspect of Your Office Design Is Wasting a Lot of Time and Money
Meetings

This One Aspect of Your Office Design Is Wasting a Lot of Time and Money

Creating smart meeting rooms is a very wise investment.
5 min read
Why Your Office Space Should Be More Like a Casino
Office Space

Why Your Office Space Should Be More Like a Casino

Six ideas employers can take from gambling palaces to boost office productivity.
5 min read
Access to Data Is Great, but It's How You Communicate It That Matters
Big Data

Access to Data Is Great, but It's How You Communicate It That Matters

Sharing information in real time empowers workers to act
5 min read
