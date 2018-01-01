David Levin

Employee Retention
Forget the Indoor Rainforest and the Beer on Tap -- Workers Want More Practical Things
Attracting and retaining employees in this job market doesn't require extravagant amenities.
Meetings
This One Aspect of Your Office Design Is Wasting a Lot of Time and Money
Creating smart meeting rooms is a very wise investment.
Office Space
Why Your Office Space Should Be More Like a Casino
Six ideas employers can take from gambling palaces to boost office productivity.
Big Data
Access to Data Is Great, but It's How You Communicate It That Matters
Sharing information in real time empowers workers to act