David Rekuc is the marketing director at Ripen eCommerce, a full-service digital agency that specializes in building custom solutions for online retailers. Rekuc is a retail columnist at Marketing Land.

The Web's Most Effective Ads
Online Advertising

In the noisy world of digital marketing, these four retargeting channels can bring previous site visitors back to your online store.
5 min read
7 Innovators That Changed Retail Forever
Retail Businesses

These visionaries led their companies against the grain and redefined consumer culture as we know it.
6 min read
Fashioning a Memorable Retail Experience That People Will Share
Retail

Building a brand that promotes a true sense of community requires an investment in the customer experience beyond optimizing a handful of social media accounts.
6 min read
How to Ask Influencers for a Favor (And Actually Get It)
Relationship Building

Everybody could use a little help from their friends but, sometimes, you need to make the friend who can help you that little bit.
5 min read
Should You Launch a Subscription-Commerce Business?
Starting a Business

There are pros and cons of launching a company that delivers goods to customers on a recurring schedule.
4 min read
