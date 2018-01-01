David Rekuc is the marketing director at Ripen eCommerce, a full-service digital agency that specializes in building custom solutions for online retailers. Rekuc is a retail columnist at Marketing Land.
Online Advertising
The Web's Most Effective Ads
In the noisy world of digital marketing, these four retargeting channels can bring previous site visitors back to your online store.
Retail Businesses
7 Innovators That Changed Retail Forever
These visionaries led their companies against the grain and redefined consumer culture as we know it.
Retail
Fashioning a Memorable Retail Experience That People Will Share
Building a brand that promotes a true sense of community requires an investment in the customer experience beyond optimizing a handful of social media accounts.
Relationship Building
How to Ask Influencers for a Favor (And Actually Get It)
Everybody could use a little help from their friends but, sometimes, you need to make the friend who can help you that little bit.
Starting a Business
Should You Launch a Subscription-Commerce Business?
There are pros and cons of launching a company that delivers goods to customers on a recurring schedule.