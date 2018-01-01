David Sederholt

David Sederholt

Guest Writer
Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Strategic Funding Source

David Sederholt is the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Strategic Funding Source, a small business financing company in New York City. Previously, he has served as a biomedical researcher, restaurant owner, corporate executive, business consultant and owner of a commercial real estate brokerage firm.

More From David Sederholt

Why Alternative Financing Options Might Be Best for Your Small Business
Small Business Lending

Why Alternative Financing Options Might Be Best for Your Small Business

The small business financing landscape is continually changing, with more options than ever before.
4 min read
Getting the Most From Your Interns -- and Giving Back in Return
Internships

Getting the Most From Your Interns -- and Giving Back in Return

The arrangement can result in a true learning experience on both sides.
4 min read
Could Entrepreneurship Be the Great Equalizer?
Entrepreneurship Programs

Could Entrepreneurship Be the Great Equalizer?

Fresh-faced new-business owners may be able to combat a pressing social and economic issue: income inequality.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.