David Sederholt is the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Strategic Funding Source, a small business financing company in New York City. Previously, he has served as a biomedical researcher, restaurant owner, corporate executive, business consultant and owner of a commercial real estate brokerage firm.
Small Business Lending
Why Alternative Financing Options Might Be Best for Your Small Business
The small business financing landscape is continually changing, with more options than ever before.
Internships
Getting the Most From Your Interns -- and Giving Back in Return
The arrangement can result in a true learning experience on both sides.
Entrepreneurship Programs
Could Entrepreneurship Be the Great Equalizer?
Fresh-faced new-business owners may be able to combat a pressing social and economic issue: income inequality.