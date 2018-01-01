David Teten

David Teten

Guest Writer
Managing Partner, HOF Capital
David Teten is a managing partner with HOF Capital, an international venture capital fund backed by limited partners across 33 countries. He is also founder of Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of NY, one of the largest angel networks on the East Coast. Teten holds a Harvard MBA and Yale BA.

More From David Teten

A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?
Venture Capital

A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?

The rejection can mean different things, depending on where you stand with the firm.
4 min read
Your Startup Is Dying -- Now What?
Business Failure

Your Startup Is Dying -- Now What?

At a certain point, your best move is to admit defeat and move on.
3 min read
With So Many Options for Marketing Your Business, What Content Should You Promote Where?
Marketing

With So Many Options for Marketing Your Business, What Content Should You Promote Where?

Your company typically has seven layers of content marketing. Here are tips for each layer.
3 min read
Ready to Join a New Management Team? Here's How to Do Your Due Diligence First.
Quitting a Job

Ready to Join a New Management Team? Here's How to Do Your Due Diligence First.

You're going to be spending 40-plus hours a week with your new colleagues, which is more time than most of us spend with our spouses.
5 min read
How Star Wars Will Help You Raise Capital for Your Company
Pitching Investors

How Star Wars Will Help You Raise Capital for Your Company

The movie focuses on the 'hero's journey,' a structure that can be useful when telling VCs your company's story.
5 min read
Can a Software Development Company Be Your Co-Founder?
Co-founders

Can a Software Development Company Be Your Co-Founder?

Can the two sides work together as partners, not as client and provider?
4 min read
18 Ways to Make Your Financial Model Stand Out to Investors
Financials

18 Ways to Make Your Financial Model Stand Out to Investors

Investors don't buy what they can't read.
7 min read
9 Easy Career Hacks That Very Few People Actually Do
Success Strategies

9 Easy Career Hacks That Very Few People Actually Do

To get ahead in the game and find success, you should be doing these things every day.
6 min read
10 Experiments to Test Your Startup Hypothesis
Lean Startups

10 Experiments to Test Your Startup Hypothesis

When it comes to using the 'lean startup' model, you need to run experiments to ensure your hypotheses are correct.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.