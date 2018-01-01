David Teten

Venture Capital
A VC Firm Investment Committee Rejected You. What Does That Actually Mean?
The rejection can mean different things, depending on where you stand with the firm.
Business Failure
Your Startup Is Dying -- Now What?
At a certain point, your best move is to admit defeat and move on.
Marketing
With So Many Options for Marketing Your Business, What Content Should You Promote Where?
Your company typically has seven layers of content marketing. Here are tips for each layer.
Quitting a Job
Ready to Join a New Management Team? Here's How to Do Your Due Diligence First.
You're going to be spending 40-plus hours a week with your new colleagues, which is more time than most of us spend with our spouses.
Pitching Investors
How Star Wars Will Help You Raise Capital for Your Company
The movie focuses on the 'hero's journey,' a structure that can be useful when telling VCs your company's story.
Co-founders
Can a Software Development Company Be Your Co-Founder?
Can the two sides work together as partners, not as client and provider?
Financials
18 Ways to Make Your Financial Model Stand Out to Investors
Investors don't buy what they can't read.
Success Strategies
9 Easy Career Hacks That Very Few People Actually Do
To get ahead in the game and find success, you should be doing these things every day.
Lean Startups
10 Experiments to Test Your Startup Hypothesis
When it comes to using the 'lean startup' model, you need to run experiments to ensure your hypotheses are correct.