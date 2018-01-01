Debra Kaye

Guest Writer
Brand Strategist and Partner at Lucule

Debra Kaye is a brand and culture strategist and partner at Lucule, a New York-based innovation consulting firm. She is author of the book, Red Thread Thinking (McGraw-Hill, 2013).

Are You a Benefit to Your Network?
Networking

Value your contacts and they will value you. Entrepreneurs swear by their connections. But sometimes they swear at them as well.
5 min read
3 Simple Ways to Avoid a Business Faux Pas
Business Etiquette

Sticky social situations can unglue the surest business deal. Here's how to make sure they don't.
5 min read
Think Your Mundane Idea Can't Be a Big Innovation? Take a Second Look.
Innovation

Even today new inventions don't always involve harnessing high technology. The smallest idea can inspire a transformative product.
4 min read
Prod a Product Into Double-Duty (Profit and Social Good) With 3 Questions
Product Ideas

It's possible to broaden your startup's mission with an added corporate responsibility push.
4 min read
Marketing to Millennials? Make It Personal and Customized.
Millennials

Gen Yers are demonstrating strong new interests. Entrepreneurs would be wise to take notice.
5 min read
3 Angles for Understanding Angels
Project Grow

Entrepreneurs seeking a heavenly relationship with their investors should know three things before pitching their business.
3 min read
Hungry Entrepreneurs Need True Grit to Get Their Next Meal
Leadership Qualities

Three essential qualities are the hallmarks of business owners who prevail.
4 min read
Get Comfortable With Big Data in 3 Steps
Big Data

Many small-business owners are feeling intimidated about the big-data wave, it doesn't have to be scary.
4 min read
Getting Fickle Consumers to Buy Into Your Brand
Customer Loyalty

While big corporations are struggling to retain customers, startups are seizing the opportunity to steal loyal consumers. Here is how they are doing it.
3 min read
Is Your Marketing Message Getting Muddled?
Marketing

When entrepreneurs formulate their marketing strategy, it is imperative to have a clear focal point while providing an authentic message.
4 min read
6 Inexpensive Ways to Help Employees Escape the Cubicle Crush
Growth Strategies

If workers are annoyed or unhappy in an open office, they won't be as productive. Get them back on track with these budget-minded tips.
4 min read
When Planning for the Future, Keep Your Past in Perspective
Ready for Anything

In order to grow and improve your startup, it helps to take a close look at hidden and existing assets.
5 min read
Mastering Change: What You Can Learn From KFC and Instagram
Growth Strategies

The most successful entrepreneurs know when to shift direction because their businesses need it. Here are three guideposts to help you along the way.
5 min read
3 Ways Your Network Can Help You Flex Your Innovation Muscle
Growth Strategies

Surrounding yourself with the right people helps you come up with more and better ideas. Here are three ways to build a community to help you be more innovative.
4 min read
3 Ways to Keep Your Creative Juices Flowing When You're Always Busy
Project Grow

It can be hard to exercise your brain's innovation muscles, but these three brain-boosting activities can help you no matter how busy you are.
3 min read
