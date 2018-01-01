Deidre Paknad

Deidre Paknad

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Workboard Inc

Deidre Paknad is CEO and co-founder of Workboard, where she's focused on helping managers improve their leadership capacity and team velocity. She is a serial entrepreneur who has founded and led several companies. Her last company created a new market category and inspired customer loyalty and was acquired by IBM in 2010. At IBM, Paknad ran a high-growth business improving information economics for enterprise customers. She has 16 patents (granted or pending) and has been recognized by the Smithsonian.

More From Deidre Paknad

A Day-by-Day Program for Achieving Your Leadership Aspirations
Leadership

A Day-by-Day Program for Achieving Your Leadership Aspirations

The right time to become a better leader is today, tomorrow and every day that your team relies on you.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.