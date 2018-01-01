Dennis Collins

Dennis Collins

Guest Writer
Senior Director of Marketing at West Unified Communications Services
Dennis Collins is senior director of marketing for West Unified Communication Services, the world’s largest conferencing services provider. In his role, Collins provides strategic marketing support to raise awareness for West UC’s comprehensive unified communications solutions. His responsibilities include external communications, ecommerce, competitive positioning, product launches, and multi-channel sales support.

More From Dennis Collins

How Remote Workers Can Ask for That Raise, and Broach Other Touchy Subjects
Remote Workers

How Remote Workers Can Ask for That Raise, and Broach Other Touchy Subjects

If there are hundreds or thousands of miles between you and your supervisor, touch conversations can get tricky. But they don't need to be.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.