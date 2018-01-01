Dennis Yang is CEO of Udemy, a global marketplace for learning and teaching online where more than 11 million students learn from an extensive library of 40,000 courses taught by expert instructors in 80 different languages.
Learning
5 Ways to Combat the Summer Brain Drain
Learning isn't just for kids. Take advantage of summer by picking up a new skill or two.
Leadership
5 Lessons From LeBron James About Big Goals and Proving the Doubters Wrong
The greatest achievement of King James is his unrivaled ability to motivate good teammates to become a great team.
Leadership
4 Leadership Lessons Every CEO Can Learn From Steve Kerr
Fans of the Golden State Warriors are awed by Steph Curry, but it's Kerr who runs the show.