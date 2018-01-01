Dennis Yang

Dennis Yang

Guest Writer
CEO of Udemy

Dennis Yang is CEO of Udemy, a global marketplace for learning and teaching online where more than 11 million students learn from an extensive library of 40,000 courses taught by expert instructors in 80 different languages.

More From Dennis Yang

5 Ways to Combat the Summer Brain Drain
Learning

5 Ways to Combat the Summer Brain Drain

Learning isn't just for kids. Take advantage of summer by picking up a new skill or two.
5 min read
5 Lessons From LeBron James About Big Goals and Proving the Doubters Wrong
Leadership

5 Lessons From LeBron James About Big Goals and Proving the Doubters Wrong

The greatest achievement of King James is his unrivaled ability to motivate good teammates to become a great team.
5 min read
4 Leadership Lessons Every CEO Can Learn From Steve Kerr
Leadership

4 Leadership Lessons Every CEO Can Learn From Steve Kerr

Fans of the Golden State Warriors are awed by Steph Curry, but it's Kerr who runs the show.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.