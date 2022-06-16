Diane Keng

Diane Keng

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and co-founder of Breinify

Diane Keng is CEO and co-founder of Breinify, an AI and predictive personalization engine that helps brands curate dynamic experiences. Keng is on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 for enterprise technology and is an innovator who speaks on the intersection of AI, personal data and the future of smart products.

https://home.breinify.ai/company

Marketing

3 Tips for Using Consumer Data to Create More Personalized Experiences

Today's consumers expect personalized experiences from brands, and data is the key to delivering on that promise and improving the overall consumer experience.

