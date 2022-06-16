Signing out of account, Standby...
Diane Keng
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and co-founder of Breinify
Diane Keng is CEO and co-founder of Breinify, an AI and predictive personalization engine that helps brands curate dynamic experiences. Keng is on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 for enterprise technology and is an innovator who speaks on the intersection of AI, personal data and the future of smart products.
Follow Diane Keng on Social
Latest
3 Tips for Using Consumer Data to Create More Personalized Experiences
Today's consumers expect personalized experiences from brands, and data is the key to delivering on that promise and improving the overall consumer experience.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Erica Dushey Sarway
VP Marketing & Sales
-
Craig Ceccanti
President and CEO of T-Minus Solutions
-
Gene Marks
President of The Marks Group
-
Shaan Rais
NIL Expert, Branding & Leadership Coach and Strategist
-
-
Bob Bagga
CEO and Entrepreneur
-
Srikar Karra
Co-Founder of BuiltGen
-
Jenny Karn
CEO of Lumino