Dipti Parmar

Vendors
Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships
No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
Ready for Anything
What Smart Entrepreneurs Know About Problem-Solving
Going the extra mile solves your problems more efficiently -- and might just make you smarter along the way.
Leadership
Life Lessons From 6 Unsung Leaders Who Rose to the Occasion
In our celebrity-fixated culture we too often overlook ordinary people who tackle immense challenges without applause.
Personal Branding
You Need a Strategy for Branding Yourself Online as a Thought Leader
Adroit use of social media is essential for highlighting your industry knowledge.
Bosses
Don't Be A Diary Boss
Writing each and every move in your diary or journal is a bad idea.
Apps
3 'Smart' Apps That Will Get Everyone Talking
Need a new, creative online way to kill time? Here are three good ones.
Ready for Anything
5 Time-Management Tools for Small Businesses to Improve Productivity
Wondering where all the time went? These software tools are going to tell you probably more than you want to know.
Startup Basics
Eternal Sunshine of a Flawless Plan: Winning Startup Strategies
Ever see the 2004 Kate Winslet/Jim Carrey film? Turns out it has a lot in common with an entrepreneurial startup.