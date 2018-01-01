Dipti Parmar

Guest Writer
Digital Marketing Consultant
Dipti Parmar is an experienced business and marketing consultant. She helps startups, brands and individuals build a stellar online reputation and establish thought leadership in their industry, with innovative content and digital marketing campaigns.

Level up Your Operations With Win-Win Vendor Relationships
Vendors

No company delivers quality goods on time without a strong, smooth-running supplier network. Building profitable relationships with vendors ensures long-term success.
What Smart Entrepreneurs Know About Problem-Solving
Ready for Anything

Going the extra mile solves your problems more efficiently -- and might just make you smarter along the way.
Life Lessons From 6 Unsung Leaders Who Rose to the Occasion
Leadership

In our celebrity-fixated culture we too often overlook ordinary people who tackle immense challenges without applause.
You Need a Strategy for Branding Yourself Online as a Thought Leader
Personal Branding

Adroit use of social media is essential for highlighting your industry knowledge.
Don't Be A Diary Boss
Bosses

Writing each and every move in your diary or journal is a bad idea.
3 'Smart' Apps That Will Get Everyone Talking
Apps

Need a new, creative online way to kill time? Here are three good ones.
5 Time-Management Tools for Small Businesses to Improve Productivity
Ready for Anything

Wondering where all the time went? These software tools are going to tell you probably more than you want to know.
Eternal Sunshine of a Flawless Plan: Winning Startup Strategies
Startup Basics

Ever see the 2004 Kate Winslet/Jim Carrey film? Turns out it has a lot in common with an entrepreneurial startup.
