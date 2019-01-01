Donna Rachelson, a branding and marketing specialist is CEO of Branding & Marketing YOU and author of South Africa’s best-selling book Play to Win: What women can learn from men in business. She is an award-winning businesswoman and business investor who advocates for empowering women and entrepreneurs. She is also a well-known speaker.
About Donna Rachelson
More From Donna Rachelson
How To Access Funding As A Woman Entrepreneur In South Africa
Funding is the second biggest hurdle entrepreneurs face, and women struggle to secure funding even more than men.