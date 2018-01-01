Dorie Clark

Dorie Clark

Guest Writer
Speaker, Marketing Strategist, Professor

Dorie Clark is a marketing strategist and speaker who teaches at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. She is the author of Reinventing You. 

More From Dorie Clark

How Entrepreneurs Can Break Into High Profile Publications
Content Marketing

Writing for prominent outlets can turbocharge your business, but how do you get started?
5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Look Beyond Big Data
Big Data

Big Data is sexy, but entrepreneurs may have more to gain by using their intuition.
5 min read
When You've Built an Audience You'll Know What Product to Sell
Ready for Anything

Content marketing success is, literally, all about the audience. They will tell you what they want they want to buy from you.
4 min read
The Trick to Achieving Rapid Growth
Business Growth

The secret is to identify impending 'surges,' or shifts in customer behavior and adapt quickly.
4 min read
How to Launch a Product That Sells
Ready for Anything

Determining whether the product is a fit for you personally, and then whether it matches your audience's needs will save any entrepreneur time, money and heartache.
5 min read
How to Ask Yourself Better Questions in the New Year
Self Improvement

You need to look at your 2015 -- what worked particularly well or badly, what surprised you and what annoyed or delighted you -- in order to create a brighter 2016.
6 min read
How to Compete in a Crowded Marketplace
Competitive Advantages

Here are five tips to being the superior businesses.
5 min read
How Sharing Can Transform Your Company -- And Your Life
Self Improvement

Sharing allows deeper relationships to develop, inspires change and can support personal development.
4 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Become Truly Great
Entrepreneurs

Author Lewis Howes opened up about how entrepreneurs can truly thrive.
4 min read
How to Think Like an Innovator
Innovation

When you tap into different skills, experiences, or aspects of your background that others don't share, it opens up new perspectives.
4 min read
How to Get Luckier in Business and Life
Project Grow

By adopting an attitude of curiosity and humility, entrepreneurs can stack the odds in their favor that their interactions with diverse people will pay off over time.
4 min read
How to Earn Six Figures From a Virtual Summit
Podcasts

For entrepreneurs who want to connect with leaders in their field, grow their email list and potentially earn serious revenue, virtual summits are a powerful tool to explore.
6 min read
What Entrepreneurs Should Do First Thing in the Morning
Project Grow

It may be hard to believe that less than five minutes can impact the entire course of your day but new research shows that happiness, and the productivity that comes along with it, may be easier to attain than we think.
4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from a Bestselling Writer About Creating Compelling Content
Content

According to this 'New York Times' bestseller author, we have been doing it all wrong.
4 min read
3 Ways to Manage Your Online Reputation Like a Pro
Reputation Management

With the proliferation of social channels, it's getting more complicated to manage your online reputation, which is why it pays to watch what the experts in the field are doing.
4 min read
