Doug Camplejohn

Doug Camplejohn

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO

Doug Camplejohn is the CEO and founder of Fliptop, a leader in predictive-analytics applications for business-to-business companies. Before Fliptop, Camplejohn founded two companies, Mi5 Networks and Myplay, and also held senior roles at Apple, Epiphany and Vontu.

More From Doug Camplejohn

5 Ways to Build an Air-Tight Case for Boosting Your Marketing Budget
Digital Marketing

5 Ways to Build an Air-Tight Case for Boosting Your Marketing Budget

When it comes time to discuss the company investment in marketing, make sure you know what efforts are driving sales and which aren't worth the money.
6 min read
Marketers Should Consider These 5 Tech Trends in the Coming Year
Online Marketing

Marketers Should Consider These 5 Tech Trends in the Coming Year

Are marketing-cloud technologies worthy of your hard-earned budget? Are they actually able to solve for all of your needs?
6 min read
What Angry Birds Can Teach Old Sales Pros About New Sales Tricks
Ready for Anything

What Angry Birds Can Teach Old Sales Pros About New Sales Tricks

Sales veterans, don't endure a Willy Loman twilight. Get the knack for social media and you'll dream of what you might have done with it back-in-the-day.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.