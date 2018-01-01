Doug Camplejohn is the CEO and founder of Fliptop, a leader in predictive-analytics applications for business-to-business companies. Before Fliptop, Camplejohn founded two companies, Mi5 Networks and Myplay, and also held senior roles at Apple, Epiphany and Vontu.
Digital Marketing
5 Ways to Build an Air-Tight Case for Boosting Your Marketing Budget
When it comes time to discuss the company investment in marketing, make sure you know what efforts are driving sales and which aren't worth the money.
Online Marketing
Marketers Should Consider These 5 Tech Trends in the Coming Year
Are marketing-cloud technologies worthy of your hard-earned budget? Are they actually able to solve for all of your needs?
Ready for Anything
What Angry Birds Can Teach Old Sales Pros About New Sales Tricks
Sales veterans, don't endure a Willy Loman twilight. Get the knack for social media and you'll dream of what you might have done with it back-in-the-day.