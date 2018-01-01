Doug Palmer and Gerald C. Kane

Guest Writer

Principal, Deloitte Digital | Professor, Carroll School of Management, Boston College

Doug Palmer and Gerald C. Kane are co-authors of Achieving Digital Maturity: Adapting Your Company to a Changing World (MIT Sloan Management Review and Deloitte Insights). Palmer is a principal in the digital business and strategy practice of Deloitte Digital and Kane is the MIT Sloan Management Review guest editor for the digital business initiative and a professor of information systems at the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.