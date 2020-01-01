About Dr. Myriam Sidibe
Dr. Myriam Sidibe, one of the world’s leading experts on brands that drive health outcomes through mass behavioral change, conceived and established the award-winning UN-recognized Global Handwashing Day — now celebrated in over 100 countries. A senior fellow at the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government of the Harvard Kennedy School and former social mission director at Unilever, Sidibe has been recognized as one of the top 10 Intrapreneurs in the world for her approach to pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo — which has proven pivotal to leading a paradigm shift in the way public-private partnerships for health and wellbeing are managed and funded. Sidibe is a trustee of WaterAid, the world’s largest civil society organization on water and sanitation and was a commissioner for the Lancet on the future of health in Africa. Originally from Mali, Sidibe and holds a doctorate in public health from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
