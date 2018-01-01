Edith G. Tolchin is owner of EGT Global Trading. She is a contributing editor for Inventors Digest, a former business columnist for the Times Herald-Record in New York and a book author of three books, including Secrets of Successful Inventing: From Concept to Commerce.
Advertising
Spreading the News? Avoid Paying the Dues.
Concerned about spam and unwanted ads as a result of web browsing and email? Here's what to do.
Consultants and Advisors
Be a Better Client to a Consultant With These 3 Tips
Following this advice should save you time and money when working with a service provider.