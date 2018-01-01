Emily He

Emily He

Guest Writer
SVP, Human Capital Management Cloud Business Group, Oracle
Emily He is Oracle’s SVP of the human capital management cloud business group. He has 18 years of experience in various enterprise software roles, including marketing, corporate strategy and business development at companies such as Siebel Systems, E2Open and Saba Software.

More From Emily He

Adapting to the Digital Workforce: 4 First Steps to Training Your Team on AI
Artificial Intelligence

Adapting to the Digital Workforce: 4 First Steps to Training Your Team on AI

While it may seem daunting, entrepreneurs can help their organization take part in the AI revolution by following these simple steps.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.