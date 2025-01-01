Fallon Anawalt

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Fallon Anawalt is the Director of Marketing at TAMKO Building Products. She is a seasoned marketing professional with a track record of success.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growing a Business

Your Loyalty Program Shouldn't Just Retain Customers — It Should Grow Their Business and Yours

The future of loyalty is a frictionless flywheel that gains momentum with every joint success. Stop incentivizing purchases and start enabling program members' success.

More Authors You Might Like