Farbod Sadeghian

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Farbod Sadeghian is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and founder of TheBlock., the International Chamber of Virtual Assets. With 20+ ventures across fintech and Web3, he focuses on RWA tokenization, regulation, and building systems that connect innovators, investors, and policymakers.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Money & Finance

The Future of Finance Won't Be Built on Innovation Alone — Here's What It Will Depend On Instead

The future of finance and technology depends on collaboration, not isolation.

More Authors You Might Like