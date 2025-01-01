Farbod Sadeghian
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Farbod Sadeghian is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and founder of TheBlock., the International Chamber of Virtual Assets. With 20+ ventures across fintech and Web3, he focuses on RWA tokenization, regulation, and building systems that connect innovators, investors, and policymakers.
Latest
Money & Finance
The Future of Finance Won't Be Built on Innovation Alone — Here's What It Will Depend On Instead
The future of finance and technology depends on collaboration, not isolation.