Florence Thinh

Guest Writer
Vice President of Talent at NerdWallet

Florence Thinh is the vice president of talent for NerdWallet, a startup focused on offering price-comparison tools for financial products. Prior to joining the company, she was director of talent acquisition at Zynga, where she helped significantly grow the workforce from 2008 to 2012.

More From Florence Thinh

The Art of Courting Candidates: Creating a Stellar Startup Interview Experience
Hiring Tips

The benchmark of recruitment isn't the number of high-caliber candidates who get a job but the number of unsuccessful candidates who would recommend your company to friends.
5 min read
The 6 Keys to Build a Recruiting Team Worthy of the Battle
Hiring

In the startup world, recruiting is a battlefield. Here is where startups have an advantage over brand-name competitors
5 min read
