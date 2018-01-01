Frank McCafferty

Executive Managing Director for Cassidy Turley
Dallas-based Frank McCafferty is executive managing director for commercial real estate firm Cassidy Turley, which is headquartered in Washington, D.C. He has worked in commercial real estate for more than 22 years and specializes in developing portfolio strategies that optimize space holdings and cost while aligning overall strategy with a firm's mission. 

What to Know Before Selecting the Office Space of Your Dreams
Purchasing a commercial space to support a growing business can be a smart decision, but first examine the company's future and the alternatives.
