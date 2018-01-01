Gabrielle Karol

Gabrielle Karol

Gabrielle Karol is Web reporter @FOXBusiness covering technology, startups and more.

More From Gabrielle Karol

Entrepreneurs Are Giving More Bonuses, Holiday Parties
Holidays

Entrepreneurs Are Giving More Bonuses, Holiday Parties

Main Street is getting into the holiday spirit this year, according to a recent survey.
2 min read
It May Cost Less to Fill Up Over the Holidays, But Don't Expect Discounts on Other Travel
Travel

It May Cost Less to Fill Up Over the Holidays, But Don't Expect Discounts on Other Travel

Holiday travel spending is expected to soar to $83 billion this year.
2 min read
Beyond Gaming: Oculus Rift Founder's Predictions for Virtual Reality's Future
Virtual Reality

Beyond Gaming: Oculus Rift Founder's Predictions for Virtual Reality's Future

The budding technology can have applications for business meetings, medicine, education and more.
3 min read
How Sara Blakely Built a Billion-Dollar Business From Scratch
Success Stories

How Sara Blakely Built a Billion-Dollar Business From Scratch

She built the Spanx brand starting out with just $5,000 in savings and no experience in retail or manufacturing.
4 min read
Shyp Co-Founder: 5 Lessons on Expanding to a New City
Expansion Opportunities

Shyp Co-Founder: 5 Lessons on Expanding to a New City

Going bicoastal after just six months of business is a big decision. Here are a few important things to keep in mind if making a similar move with your own company.
3 min read
Startups Are Giving the Bedroom a Makeover
Disruption

Startups Are Giving the Bedroom a Makeover

With traditional retailers merging and ecommerce startups growing quickly, this particular industry isn't getting much sleep these days.
5 min read
Grocery-Delivery Startups Are Eating Up New Markets
Food Businesses

Grocery-Delivery Startups Are Eating Up New Markets

Are groceries among the last untapped e-commerce opportunities? At least two startup companies think so.
4 min read
Pat Sajak Taking on Groupon With Daily Deals Franchise
Daily Deal Sites

Pat Sajak Taking on Groupon With Daily Deals Franchise

The longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' host has big plans for his hyperlocal company.
3 min read
High-Tech Investing Startup for Millennials Hits $1 Billion in Assets
Millennials

High-Tech Investing Startup for Millennials Hits $1 Billion in Assets

A recent study found that Millennials are holding more than half of their assets in cash, making them as financially conservative as the World War II generation.
6 min read
The 6 Rules to Hiring Unpaid Interns
Interns

The 6 Rules to Hiring Unpaid Interns

A closer look at the Department of Labor's rules, which otherwise can be as clear as mud.
3 min read
Check This: Solar Cells the Size of a Pencil Point
Solar Energy

Check This: Solar Cells the Size of a Pencil Point

A North Carolina-based company says it has produced the world's most efficient solar cells -- and they're the size of the period at the end of this sentence.
3 min read
The 6 People Every Startup Needs
Hiring

The 6 People Every Startup Needs

The recipe for a dream team of employees? Hire these key personality types.
4 min read
Is 3-D Printing the Key to Jump-Starting American Manufacturing?
3-D Printing

Is 3-D Printing the Key to Jump-Starting American Manufacturing?

Some say the key to creating hundreds of thousands of jobs may soon be on a desktop near you.
3 min read
4 Tips for Attracting Google-Quality Software Engineers
Programmers

4 Tips for Attracting Google-Quality Software Engineers

Tips for businesses and startups that are looking to attract top developers.
3 min read
Beware These 3 Tax-Time Cyber Traps
Cyber Attacks

Beware These 3 Tax-Time Cyber Traps

Symantec cyber-security expert Kevin Haley says small businesses may be more vulnerable to hack attacks during tax season.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.