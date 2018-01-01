Gabrielle Karol is Web reporter @FOXBusiness covering technology, startups and more.
Holidays
Entrepreneurs Are Giving More Bonuses, Holiday Parties
Main Street is getting into the holiday spirit this year, according to a recent survey.
Travel
It May Cost Less to Fill Up Over the Holidays, But Don't Expect Discounts on Other Travel
Holiday travel spending is expected to soar to $83 billion this year.
Virtual Reality
Beyond Gaming: Oculus Rift Founder's Predictions for Virtual Reality's Future
The budding technology can have applications for business meetings, medicine, education and more.
Success Stories
How Sara Blakely Built a Billion-Dollar Business From Scratch
She built the Spanx brand starting out with just $5,000 in savings and no experience in retail or manufacturing.
Expansion Opportunities
Shyp Co-Founder: 5 Lessons on Expanding to a New City
Going bicoastal after just six months of business is a big decision. Here are a few important things to keep in mind if making a similar move with your own company.
Disruption
Startups Are Giving the Bedroom a Makeover
With traditional retailers merging and ecommerce startups growing quickly, this particular industry isn't getting much sleep these days.
Food Businesses
Grocery-Delivery Startups Are Eating Up New Markets
Are groceries among the last untapped e-commerce opportunities? At least two startup companies think so.
Daily Deal Sites
Pat Sajak Taking on Groupon With Daily Deals Franchise
The longtime 'Wheel of Fortune' host has big plans for his hyperlocal company.
Millennials
High-Tech Investing Startup for Millennials Hits $1 Billion in Assets
A recent study found that Millennials are holding more than half of their assets in cash, making them as financially conservative as the World War II generation.
Interns
The 6 Rules to Hiring Unpaid Interns
A closer look at the Department of Labor's rules, which otherwise can be as clear as mud.
Solar Energy
Check This: Solar Cells the Size of a Pencil Point
A North Carolina-based company says it has produced the world's most efficient solar cells -- and they're the size of the period at the end of this sentence.
Hiring
The 6 People Every Startup Needs
The recipe for a dream team of employees? Hire these key personality types.
3-D Printing
Is 3-D Printing the Key to Jump-Starting American Manufacturing?
Some say the key to creating hundreds of thousands of jobs may soon be on a desktop near you.
Programmers
4 Tips for Attracting Google-Quality Software Engineers
Tips for businesses and startups that are looking to attract top developers.
Cyber Attacks
Beware These 3 Tax-Time Cyber Traps
Symantec cyber-security expert Kevin Haley says small businesses may be more vulnerable to hack attacks during tax season.