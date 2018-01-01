Gary Bredow

Gary Bredow

Guest Writer
Host
Join host Gary Bredow as he travels around the country interviewing over 26 small business owners to hear their personal stories and find out what it really takes to start a successful business from the ground up. Energetic, inspirational and educational, Start Up is a fast paced new series sure to capture the imagination and hearts of the nearly 50 percent of Americans who dream of starting their own business.

How This Husband-and-Wife Team Grew a B&B Empire
Hospitality

How This Husband-and-Wife Team Grew a B&B Empire

Once a dilapidated Brooklyn residence, Akwaaba grew to become a thriving business.
2 min read
After Serving Time, This Entrepreneur Came up With a Better Way for Inmates to Stay in Touch With Family and Friends
Starting a Business

After Serving Time, This Entrepreneur Came up With a Better Way for Inmates to Stay in Touch With Family and Friends

Frederick Hutson saw an opportunity in the slow and expensive prisoner communications system and analyzed the market during his time in prison.
1 min read
How These 2 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Minimum Wage Jobs Into a Multimillion-Dollar Brand
Starting a Business

How These 2 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Minimum Wage Jobs Into a Multimillion-Dollar Brand

A lack of "real" jobs turned into a big opportunity for these college friends.
2 min read
How Two High School Friends Started a Million-Dollar Lawn Mowing Business
Lawn Care

How Two High School Friends Started a Million-Dollar Lawn Mowing Business

Have an idea for a business or app? Take some inspiration from this successful team.
2 min read
This Entrepreneur Combined His Skills and a Family Tradition Into a Company on the Move
Starting a Business

This Entrepreneur Combined His Skills and a Family Tradition Into a Company on the Move

He used to sell his products out of a trailer. Then, trailers became his products.
2 min read
Will This New, Funky Bowling-Football Combination Sport Be the Next Big Thing?
Sports

Will This New, Funky Bowling-Football Combination Sport Be the Next Big Thing?

Why fowling has a better chance than you'd expect.
1 min read
How to Create One of the World's Best Restaurants (With No Restaurant Experience)
Restaurant Business

How to Create One of the World's Best Restaurants (With No Restaurant Experience)

What you can learn from Perry Raso, who created a world-renowned oyster bar.
2 min read
