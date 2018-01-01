Gary Bredow

Hospitality
How This Husband-and-Wife Team Grew a B&B Empire
Once a dilapidated Brooklyn residence, Akwaaba grew to become a thriving business.
Starting a Business
After Serving Time, This Entrepreneur Came up With a Better Way for Inmates to Stay in Touch With Family and Friends
Frederick Hutson saw an opportunity in the slow and expensive prisoner communications system and analyzed the market during his time in prison.
Starting a Business
How These 2 Entrepreneurs Turned Their Minimum Wage Jobs Into a Multimillion-Dollar Brand
A lack of "real" jobs turned into a big opportunity for these college friends.
Lawn Care
How Two High School Friends Started a Million-Dollar Lawn Mowing Business
Have an idea for a business or app? Take some inspiration from this successful team.
Starting a Business
This Entrepreneur Combined His Skills and a Family Tradition Into a Company on the Move
He used to sell his products out of a trailer. Then, trailers became his products.
Sports
Will This New, Funky Bowling-Football Combination Sport Be the Next Big Thing?
Why fowling has a better chance than you'd expect.
Restaurant Business
How to Create One of the World's Best Restaurants (With No Restaurant Experience)
What you can learn from Perry Raso, who created a world-renowned oyster bar.