Gen. Stanley McChrystal and David Silverman

Cofounders of McChrystal Group

General Stanley McChrystal and David Silverman are the cofounders of McChrystal Group, a leadership and management consultancy that drives organizational performance and adaptability using a system called CrossLead. They are the authors of the New York Times best-selling book, Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World. Gen. McChrystal, now retired, was commander, International Security Assistance Force, and commander, U.S. Forces Aghanistan. He also served as commander, Joint Special Operations, an elite counter-terrorism force of Army Rangers, Navy SEALs and classified units battling Al Qaeda in Iraq. Defense Secretary Robert Gates called McChrystal "perhaps the finest warrior and leader of men in combat I [have] ever met."