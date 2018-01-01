Gina Roberts-Grey is a freelance writer in snowy, but scenic, upstate New York. For more than a decade, she’s covered consumer issues and health topics for Glamour, Family Circle and NextAvenue.org. She’s also interviewed hundreds of celebrities, including Larry King, Trace Adkins, Jessica Alba, Jewel and others.
3 Ways to Spark Celebrity Buzz Around Your Product
Getting your product in the hands of celebrities can boost your business, but it takes some planning. Here are three ways to help make it happen.
The Oscars: How to Get Your Swag Inside the Celebrity Bag
If you've ever dreamed of having your product slipped into the swag bags of celebrities at the Academy Awards, we examine how it works and what it takes to showcase your brand.