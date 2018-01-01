Greg Sandoval

More From Greg Sandoval

Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails
Gmail

Google Reportedly Allows Outside App Developers to Read People's Gmails

The outside app companies receive access to messages from Gmail users who signed up for things like price-comparison services or automated travel-itinerary planners.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.