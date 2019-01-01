My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Heather Ames

Heather Ames

Guest Writer
Heather Ames Versace, Co-Founder and COO of Neurala.
Heather Ames Versace, Ph.D., is co-founder and COO of Neurala. She contributes diverse executive skills ranging from overseeing multi-million dollar applied research initiatives, strategic planning and product management to the translation of research into commercial products. Shehas spoken at TechCrunch, Forrester, The Robotics Summit and more and was honored at Google's headquarters as being one of the Top 10 Women in Cloud emerging technology. 

More From Heather Ames

Fellow Women in Tech: Where Do We Go From Here?

Fellow Women in Tech: Where Do We Go From Here?

Google recently removed gendered pronouns from Gmail's Smart Compose feature to avoid AI bias. The sentiment was genuine, but the approach missed the mark.
8 min read