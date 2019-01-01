Heather Ames

Guest Writer

Heather Ames Versace, Co-Founder and COO of Neurala.

Heather Ames Versace, Ph.D., is co-founder and COO of Neurala. She contributes diverse executive skills ranging from overseeing multi-million dollar applied research initiatives, strategic planning and product management to the translation of research into commercial products. Shehas spoken at TechCrunch, Forrester, The Robotics Summit and more and was honored at Google's headquarters as being one of the Top 10 Women in Cloud emerging technology.