Ian Bezek
Latest
7 Struggling CEOs That Have Fallen From Favor in 2021
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips CEOs can make or break companies. In 2021, management decisions helped cause these seven stocks to fail to live up...
StoneCo Stock Is a Strong Buy at $17
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Amid the growth crash, investors have dumped the baby with the bathwater in STNE stock. StoneCo is a promising payments...
Polestar Is an Intriguing Pick Out of the Electric Vehicle Crowd
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Yet another electric vehicle SPAC is on the way. Don't ignore Polestar, though. Currently trading as GGPI stock, it's worth...
Microvision Stock Keeps Burning Through Cash With Little to Show for It
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Microvision has racked up a decades-long track record of failure. Its LIDAR ambitions are unlikely to change the trajectory for...
Don’t Buy Gevo Stock
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Gevo's ambitious biofuel program appears appealing. However, it seems unable to achieve its goals, leading to sharp plunges by GEVO...
With No Use Cases to Fall Back on, the Shiba Inu Fad Will End in Tears
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Dogecoin has already crashed as the meme crowd moved on. Now's the time to get out of Shiba Inu while...
The Meme Has Ended; Old Doge Can’t Learn New Tricks
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Dogecoin was fun for awhile. However, it has extremely limited utility. Meanwhile, meme traders have turned their attention to newer...
SoFi’s Backers Are Selling Shares; Consider Following Their Lead
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SOFI stock rallied after its most recent earnings report. But the company is still losing money and its outlook is...
If You Want to Own an Airline, Get on Board With Southwest
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Southwest has some issues now, such as rising jet fuel prices and labor shortages. However, there's plenty of reasons to...
Take Some Profits After IonQ’s Q3 Earnings Report
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips IONQ stock looks overvalued following a mixed earnings report. Expect ups and downs in the name, as quantum computing won't...
Sell QuantumScape Stock After Recent Rally
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This looks like a good profit-taking opportunity in QS stock. While shares are up strongly, the fundamental outlook for the...
7 Stocks to Sell Before the ‘Great Resignation’ Hits Their Bottom Line
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Workers are quitting their jobs at record rates, and labor strikes are back in fashion. Here are stocks vulnerable to...
Cardano Could Yield a Compelling Buy Opportunity on Its Broad Utility
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The price of ADA has dipped as traders fear that it is losing ground to Solana. That's true in the...
WHO’s Nod Can’t Mask Ocugen’s Flimsy Fundamentals
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ocugen has been trying to commercialize a Covid-19 vaccine. However, many obstacles remain. Meanwhile, insiders are dumping OCGN stock. The...
Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Is Too Speculative to Truly Trust Yet
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Greenidge Generation has been a fiasco for investors since its recent reverse split. However, GREE stock could rebound as it...
