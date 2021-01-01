Ian Bezek

Latest

Stocks

7 Struggling CEOs That Have Fallen From Favor in 2021

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips CEOs can make or break companies. In 2021, management decisions helped cause these seven stocks to fail to live up...

Continue Reading
Stocks

StoneCo Stock Is a Strong Buy at $17

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Amid the growth crash, investors have dumped the baby with the bathwater in STNE stock. StoneCo is a promising payments...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Polestar Is an Intriguing Pick Out of the Electric Vehicle Crowd

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Yet another electric vehicle SPAC is on the way. Don't ignore Polestar, though. Currently trading as GGPI stock, it's worth...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Microvision Stock Keeps Burning Through Cash With Little to Show for It

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Microvision has racked up a decades-long track record of failure. Its LIDAR ambitions are unlikely to change the trajectory for...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Don’t Buy Gevo Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Gevo's ambitious biofuel program appears appealing. However, it seems unable to achieve its goals, leading to sharp plunges by GEVO...

Continue Reading
Stocks

With No Use Cases to Fall Back on, the Shiba Inu Fad Will End in Tears

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Dogecoin has already crashed as the meme crowd moved on. Now's the time to get out of Shiba Inu while...

Continue Reading
Stocks

The Meme Has Ended; Old Doge Can’t Learn New Tricks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Dogecoin was fun for awhile. However, it has extremely limited utility. Meanwhile, meme traders have turned their attention to newer...

Continue Reading
Stocks

SoFi’s Backers Are Selling Shares; Consider Following Their Lead

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SOFI stock rallied after its most recent earnings report. But the company is still losing money and its outlook is...

Continue Reading
Stocks

If You Want to Own an Airline, Get on Board With Southwest

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Southwest has some issues now, such as rising jet fuel prices and labor shortages. However, there's plenty of reasons to...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Take Some Profits After IonQ’s Q3 Earnings Report

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips IONQ stock looks overvalued following a mixed earnings report. Expect ups and downs in the name, as quantum computing won't...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Sell QuantumScape Stock After Recent Rally

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This looks like a good profit-taking opportunity in QS stock. While shares are up strongly, the fundamental outlook for the...

Continue Reading
Stocks

7 Stocks to Sell Before the ‘Great Resignation’ Hits Their Bottom Line

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Workers are quitting their jobs at record rates, and labor strikes are back in fashion. Here are stocks vulnerable to...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Cardano Could Yield a Compelling Buy Opportunity on Its Broad Utility

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The price of ADA has dipped as traders fear that it is losing ground to Solana. That's true in the...

Continue Reading
Stocks

WHO’s Nod Can’t Mask Ocugen’s Flimsy Fundamentals

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ocugen has been trying to commercialize a Covid-19 vaccine. However, many obstacles remain. Meanwhile, insiders are dumping OCGN stock. The...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Bitcoin Miner Greenidge Generation Is Too Speculative to Truly Trust Yet

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Greenidge Generation has been a fiasco for investors since its recent reverse split. However, GREE stock could rebound as it...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like