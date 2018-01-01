Ian Henderson

Ian Henderson

Guest Writer
Chairman and CTO of Rubric

Ian Henderson is the chairman and CTO of language service provider Rubric. He has a deep knowledge of globalization issues, technology and distributed team management. Prior to co-founding Rubric, Henderson worked in various management and engineering positions at Siemens (Germany), Expert Software and Phoenix Software (New Zealand) and Berlitz (England).

More From Ian Henderson

A World of Customers Is Waiting to Read Your Website in Their Language
Translation

A World of Customers Is Waiting to Read Your Website in Their Language

Most web users are not native English speakers. Unsurprisingly, they are reluctant to purchase from sites written in a language they don't speak.
5 min read
Want to Go Global? Learn These 4 Terms First.
International Business

Want to Go Global? Learn These 4 Terms First.

Expanding internationally is not as simple as running your copy through a translator.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.