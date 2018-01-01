Ian Henderson is the chairman and CTO of language service provider Rubric. He has a deep knowledge of globalization issues, technology and distributed team management. Prior to co-founding Rubric, Henderson worked in various management and engineering positions at Siemens (Germany), Expert Software and Phoenix Software (New Zealand) and Berlitz (England).
Translation
A World of Customers Is Waiting to Read Your Website in Their Language
Most web users are not native English speakers. Unsurprisingly, they are reluctant to purchase from sites written in a language they don't speak.
International Business
Want to Go Global? Learn These 4 Terms First.
Expanding internationally is not as simple as running your copy through a translator.