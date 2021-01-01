Ivan Baidin

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO

Ivan Baidin has over 10 years of experience in the travel industry. Besides strategic planning and setting targets for developers, he also attracts new partners and advertisers to the network. He is an expert on increasing conversion rates and entering foreign markets.

https://www.travelpayouts.com/en/

Future of Entrepreneurship

An Affiliate-Marketing Program Might Be the Perfect Move

The affiliate-marketing industry offers an enticing opportunity for brands to connect with influencers and other partners, but how can entrepreneurs get the most out of it?

