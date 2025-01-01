Ivan Shkvarun
Ivan is an AI and OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) expert with 15 years of experience in risk mitigation, CEO of Social Links and author of Darkside AI initiative. Social Links serves 350+ clients in 80 countries, helping enterprises and law enforcement combat cybercrime, disinformation and AI fraud
