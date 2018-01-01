Jaclyn Mullen is a performing artist turned social-media marketer, philanthropist, speaker and strategic connector. She runs Jaclyn Mullen Media, which creates content and community for companies and individuals, and is a graduate of the Tory Burch Foundation Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program for early-stage, women-owned businesses.
Project Grow
Start Before You're Ready: Advice From 4 Established Entrepreneurs
A post last year resonated with entrepreneurs around the world. Here are some of their comments.
The Best Practices for Selling Via Social Media
Come across as engaging and genuine all while converting browsers into buyers -- without being pushy, one-sided or solely focused on gains.
3 Ways to Leverage Hashtags to Enhance Your Brand
Try these techniques to shine among social media savants.
Start Before You're Ready, Really
With a Facebook business site, a little elbow grease and guts, it's possible to launch a business. Don't wait for perfection.