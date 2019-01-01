My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Jake Kanter and Isobel Asher Hamilton

More From Jake Kanter and Isobel Asher Hamilton

Google Fined $1.7 Billion Over a 3rd Breach of EU Antitrust Rules in 3 Years
Google

Google Fined $1.7 Billion Over a 3rd Breach of EU Antitrust Rules in 3 Years

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the latest fine was for 'illegal practices in search advertising brokering to cement its dominant market position.'
3 min read