Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Lytics
James McDermott is the founder and CEO of Lytics, a predictive data service that helps marketers connect, transform and activate their marketing data to deliver exceptional customer experiences. McDermott was previously CEO of Storycode, a mobile software company acquired by Postano, and vice president of business development at Webtrends, an analytics and optimization company.

Overwhelmed Marketers Need These 3 Ingredients to Build an Adaptable Company
Adaptability needs to start at the core of a company's identity and it can only thrive in the right environment.
