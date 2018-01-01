Jane Wells

CNBC business news reporter Jane Wells is based in Los Angeles, where she covers retail, agriculture and defense as well as reports on California's economy, West Coast real estate and Las Vegas.

Mom's Constipation Turns Into $30 Million Cult Juggernaut
Entrepreneurs

Mom's Constipation Turns Into $30 Million Cult Juggernaut

The Squatty Potty, a simple white plastic footstool that tucks under your toilet, has made one Utah family multimillionaires.
6 min read
Size of Colorado's Marijuana Market? Try 130 Metric Tons.

Size of Colorado's Marijuana Market? Try 130 Metric Tons.

Marijuana demand in Colorado, which legalized it six months ago, is proving to be much larger than previously thought.
4 min read
These Entrepreneurs Want to Improve Public Restrooms
Innovation

These Entrepreneurs Want to Improve Public Restrooms

Two new startups are trying to improve the often unpleasant public-bathroom experience.
5 min read
