JeeYeon Park

JeeYeon Park

JeeYeon Park is a writer for CNBC.com.

More From JeeYeon Park

Olive Garden Debuts First Ever Burger: The Italiano
Franchises

Olive Garden Debuts First Ever Burger: The Italiano

Long known for its pasta and bread sticks, Olive Garden is serving up a new Italian twist on an American classic.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.