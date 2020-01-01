About Jennifer Janechek
Jennifer Janechek, PhD, is the founder of Work–Home–Life, an online magazine and community that provides inspiration and motivation for remote workers. She is also the director of content strategy for Sound Wisdom and teaches at the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business.
Opportunity
4 Ways to Find Opportunity Within Adversity
The self-help classic 'Think and Grow Rich' came out in 1937, the year unemployment reached 20 percent after the the Great Depression. It offers us some lessons that still resonate today.