Jessica Chen

Marketing
Alternative Places to Network
Look beyond your standard groups and cocktail receptions for business connections that really work.
Starting a Business
From the Ashes
After the San Diego wildfires, Renee VanHeel found herself without a home or office. Now she's back in business and using her entrepreneurial skills to help her cope.
Biting Into Sushi
We take a look at the latest trends in sushi, its growth in popularity over the years and the outlook for the sushi industry.
Entrepreneurs
Doing Well by Doing Good
For some social entrepreneurs, 'doing good' means helping others become entrepreneurs, too.
Swell on Wheels
A whimsical ice cream truck makes these tasty treats worth running after.
Lair Necessities
Supplying dorm dwellers with just the basics is earning high marks for this pair of college students.
Starting a Business
Small Town, Hot Idea
Just because you don't live in Manhattan, doesn't mean your trendy business can't succeed.