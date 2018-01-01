Growth Strategies
Are You Ready for the Age of the Customer?
After thousands of years, the marketplace has experienced a tectonic shift.
Starting a Business
Are You Building Online Customer Communities?
The Small Business Answer Man™ Jim Blasingame answers your questions.
Starting a Business
What Kind of Business Are You?
Different types bring different concerns.
Starting a Business
Starting in a Tough Economy
To fund a startup in the current economy, focus on your own capital.
Rules of Attraction
Jim offers a few tips on how to structure your business and hit the ground running.
Wish Granted?
Ask the answer man and you shall receive.