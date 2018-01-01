Jim Blasingame

Jim Blasingame

Jim Blasingame is one of the world’s leading experts on small business and entrepreneurship, and his third book, The Age of the Customer: Prepare for the Moment of Relevance, has just been released. Blasingame is the founder and award-winning host of the nationally syndicated weekday radio program, The Small Business Advocate Show. He is also a syndicated newspaper columnist and weekly contributor to Forbes.com, Nasdaq.com, Manta.com and American City Business Journals.

More From Jim Blasingame

Are You Ready for the Age of the Customer?
Growth Strategies

Are You Ready for the Age of the Customer?

After thousands of years, the marketplace has experienced a tectonic shift.
4 min read
Are You Building Online Customer Communities?
Starting a Business

Are You Building Online Customer Communities?

The Small Business Answer Man&trade; Jim Blasingame answers your questions.
3 min read
What Kind of Business Are You?
Starting a Business

What Kind of Business Are You?

Different types bring different concerns.
3 min read
Starting in a Tough Economy
Starting a Business

Starting in a Tough Economy

To fund a startup in the current economy, focus on your own capital.
3 min read
Location, Location, Location

Location, Location, Location

3 min read
Rules of Attraction

Rules of Attraction

Jim offers a few tips on how to structure your business and hit the ground running.
3 min read
Wish Granted?

Wish Granted?

Ask the answer man and you shall receive.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.