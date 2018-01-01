Joe Rinzel

Guest Writer
Executive Director, Americans for a Modern Economy
Joe Rinzel is the executive director of Americans for a Modern Economy, which works with consumer advocates, businesses, think tanks, economic experts and others to raise awareness and inform discussions about the current and future policy challenges of new technology. Rinzel has also been senior vice president of government affairs for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, which represents America’s largest and fastest growing retailers. 

Think the Gig Economy is of Interest Only to Small Tech Outfits? Big Companies Are Diving in, Too.
Three ways workplace rules must adapt to match the 21st century's evolving economic opportunities
5 min read
