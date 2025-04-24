Johanna Cabildo
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Johanna Cabildo is CEO of D-GN, with a background in Web3, AI, and NFT ventures. She previously led enterprise AI projects at droppGroup and now focuses on building ethical, decentralized data systems that expand access to the digital economy.
Science & Technology
Why Today's AI Isn't Truly Intelligent — and What It Will Take to Get There
Today's AI lacks true intelligence because it is built on outdated, biased and often unlicensed data that cannot replicate human reasoning.