More From John Fingas
Artificial Intelligence
Warner Bros. Will Use AI to Help Make Decisions on Movie Releases
It's not making the final call on a movie, though
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.