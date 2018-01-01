JP Mangalindan

For Amazon, Cloud Wars Heat Up
Competition

For Amazon, Cloud Wars Heat Up

Amazon Web Services serves more than 1 million companies, but growing competition is starting to stifle growth.
4 min read
The Payments App Millennials Swear By
Mobile Payments

The Payments App Millennials Swear By

Can this payments service catch on beyond its super-connected niche?
5 min read
Google Wallet Creator's New Startup Gives Credit Card Terminals a Serious Facelift
Payments

Google Wallet Creator's New Startup Gives Credit Card Terminals a Serious Facelift

Osama Bedier is trying to shake up how people pay in stores with a new souped-up rival to the credit card readers sitting next to most cash registers.
4 min read
Heavy Growth Puts Drag on Amazon's Bottom Line
Earnings Reports

Heavy Growth Puts Drag on Amazon's Bottom Line

Big spending and lower-than-expected forecast for the holiday season put a cloud over the e-commerce giant's shares.
2 min read
Crazy, Insane Startups Are This Tech Investor's Meat and Potatoes
Tech Startups

Crazy, Insane Startups Are This Tech Investor's Meat and Potatoes

Braintree founder Bryan Johnson has created a fund for start-ups focused on a sci-fi future.
5 min read
Google Chairman on NSA Spying: 'We're Going to Break the Internet'
Spying

Google Chairman on NSA Spying: 'We're Going to Break the Internet'

Silicon Valley executives worry the fallout of surveillance revelations could be severe.
5 min read
