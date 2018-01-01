JP Mangalindan is a staff writer at Fortune.
Competition
For Amazon, Cloud Wars Heat Up
Amazon Web Services serves more than 1 million companies, but growing competition is starting to stifle growth.
Mobile Payments
The Payments App Millennials Swear By
Can this payments service catch on beyond its super-connected niche?
Payments
Google Wallet Creator's New Startup Gives Credit Card Terminals a Serious Facelift
Osama Bedier is trying to shake up how people pay in stores with a new souped-up rival to the credit card readers sitting next to most cash registers.
Earnings Reports
Heavy Growth Puts Drag on Amazon's Bottom Line
Big spending and lower-than-expected forecast for the holiday season put a cloud over the e-commerce giant's shares.
Tech Startups
Crazy, Insane Startups Are This Tech Investor's Meat and Potatoes
Braintree founder Bryan Johnson has created a fund for start-ups focused on a sci-fi future.
Spying
Google Chairman on NSA Spying: 'We're Going to Break the Internet'
Silicon Valley executives worry the fallout of surveillance revelations could be severe.